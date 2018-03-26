John H. “Butso” Carnesali, Sr., 85, a resident of Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys and formerly of 224 Maple Street, Johnsonburg, died on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Pinecrest Manor following a lengthy illness.
He was born on July 15, 1932, in Brockway, a son the late Ectorio “Edward” and Corina Regotti Carnesali.
He is survived by three sons, Carmen Carnesali of Portsmouth, NH, Gill Carnesali of Willow Grove, PA, and Gregory Carnesali of Portsmouth, NH. He is also survived by his long-time friend, Jack Stahli of Johnsonburg, as well a sister-in-law, Norma Carnesali of Brockway, a brother-in-law, Carl Bruno of New Oxford, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Carnesali graduated from Brockway High School, class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then graduated from Pittsburgh Barber School and was a self-employed barber for many years. He worked at Straub Brewery in St. Marys for a number of years following his retirement. He was a member of the Ridgway American Legion, and the VFW and Piedmont Club in Johnsonburg. He enjoyed carpentry and camping on Lake Erie. He also enjoyed dancing, polka music, and walks with his dog, Molly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Carnesali, Jr. in 1986, a brother, Edward Carnesali, and three sisters, Elvira Bruno, Armeda McCall, and Marie Whitmer.
A Mass of Christian Burial for John H. Carnesali, Sr. will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, as celebrant.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society or to the Sacred Heart Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
