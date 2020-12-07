John L. Harris, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Born July 10, 1933 in Franklin. He was the son of the late Michael and Wladzia (Sitkoski) Harris.
Mr. Harris graduated from Franklin High School in 1951.
He married his high school sweetheart, Sonnie Welshans, on July 16, 1955. They had 56 years of marriage. She passed away on December 10, 2011.
Mr. Harris was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1955.
He then went on to college and graduated from Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss. in 1958.
Mr. Harris became a teacher at Union High School, where he taught for 34 years and eventually retired in 1992. During his employment at UHS, he was the assistant football coach for 12 years, the assistant track coach for 25 years and the head volleyball coach for 13 years.
He also was a Pa. football official for 34 years and a Pa. basketball official for 25 years.
Mr. Harris was an avid fisherman, above average gardener and an above average cook.
He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 0954 for over 35 years, a lifetime member of the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club and a member of the PA State Education Association, retired, for over 26 years.
Survivors include, two sons, Randy Harris and his wife, Paula, of Parker and Jeff Harris and his wife, Karen, of Rochester, N.Y.; one daughter, Jauna Routier of Dansville, N.Y.; seven grandsons, Brian Shirey of Parker, Brice Stewart of Emlenton, Shawn Harris and Russell Smith of Palentine, Ill., Patrick Harris of Haverhill, Mass., Sage Routier of Arkport, N.Y. and Nick Schimizzi of Greensburg; six granddaughters, Chrissy Shirey of Parker, Mendy Stewart of Emlenton, Shannon Harris of Greensburg, Alisha Harris of Haverhill, Mass., Skye Routier of Dansville, N.Y. and Lacy Routier of Arkport, N.Y.; five great-grandsons, Chase Shirey and his wife, Dawn, of New Bethlehem, Trenton Shirey and his wife, Jacey, of Clarion, Kord Stewart of Emlenton, Myles Harris of Haverhill, Mass. and Kasen John Routier of Arkport, N.Y.; one great-granddaughter, Quinn Harris of Haverhill, Mass.; and one great-great-grandson, Lexon Shirey of Clarion; two sisters, Di Boal of Polk and Helen Sharp of Franklin; two sisters-in-law’s, Tina Harris of Erie, Willy Harris of Ozark, Ala.; and one brother-in-law, William Sharp Sr. of Franklin.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Buck and Sally Marshall; four brothers, Carl, George, Michael Jr. and Bill Harris; two sisters-in-law’s, Tootie and Jean Harris; and three brothers-in-law’s, Ronald (Sonny) Buck Sr., Louis Marshall and Robert Boal, Jr.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
