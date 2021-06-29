John R. Klein, 79, of East Brady, died Monday, June 28, 2021 at his residence.
Born September 15, 1941 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John D. and Sylvia M. (Schupp) Klein.
He married the former Joan L. Pollock on July 9, 1966. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2011.
A graduate of Slippery Rock University with a bachelor's in secondary education, Mr. Klein spent his career teaching social studies at East Brady High School.
He was a member of East Brady United Methodist Church, he served on the pastor-parish relations committee, was a lay speaker, taught Sunday School, helped with the community food pantry and above all, was a believer in Jesus Christ.
Mr. Klein was a lifelong volunteer firefighter. He was a member of the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, a forest fire warden and served as an EMT with East Brady Ambulance.
He was the Mayor of East Brady for 12 years, served on the East Brady Library Board, was a member of the acapella group “The Harmonics,” coached girls high school softball for many years, loved birdwatching, reading and enjoyed the company of his family and grandkids.
Survivors include his five children, Michael Klein and wife, Amy, of East Brady, Erin Conklin and husband, Jason, of Brady's Bend, Megan McAmmond and husband, Tim, of Alberta, Canada, Gwynn Lamm and fiancé, Rodney Durbin, of Mason, Ohio and Kyle Klein and wife, Charlene, of Sligo; 15 grandchildren, Shaun and Shaylah Klein, Mackenzie, Riley, Donovan, Delaney and Ansley Hindman, Benjamin and Zachery McAmmond, Jordan, Ian and Kennedy Lamm and Kylee, Owen and Michaela Klein; one great-grandson, Amir; his brother, Gary Klein of Pittsburgh; and two sisters-in-law, Nelle (Robert) Kost and Audrey Pollock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Audrey Klein; his wife; Joan; one brother, Ed Klein; and one brother-in-law, Strickler Pollock.
Friends of John R. Klein will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at the Buechele Funeral Home in East Brady.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the East Brady United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Joe Olkowski and Pastor Tom McElravy co-officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Friday. Visit https://www.facebook.com/BuecheleFuneralHome and "like" the page to be notified when it begins.
Private burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
The Klein family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John’s name to the East Brady VFD, 101 Graham Street, East Brady, PA 16028 or the East Brady United Methodist Church, 416 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express condolence, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.