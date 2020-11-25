Johnny Jacob Shearer Sr., 60, of Clarington, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.
Born December 26, 1959, he was the son of the late Melvin Clair and Eleanor Claire (Fennel) Shearer of Kittaning.
He graduated from Ford City High School with the Class of 1979.
Mr. Shearer worked at the TA Truck Stop in Brookville from 1984 to 2004 and then at Denny’s, also in Brookville, from 2004 to 2020.
He was a past member of the Bethel Township Fire Hall and the Homewood Baptist Church.
Mr. Shearer enjoyed spending time hunting with his dad and fishing with his son, Johnny.
He was always smiling, and making people laugh with his great sense of humor. He was constantly thankful for everything and everyone in his life. He loved playing football in high school and watched the Pittsburgh Steelers play every Sunday. He was also a huge hockey fan and loved the Pittsburgh Penguins. He always had trail cams set up and would share pictures of bear, deer, squirrels and raccoons. He absolutely loved feeding animals from his porch.
Mr. Shearer was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was known as the family historian and kept the family tree updated. He never passed judgement on anyone he met, and cared for them all. He is now in home in Heaven with his mom, dad, and his dog, Chumney.
Survivors include one son, Johnny Jacob Shearer Jr. of Brookville; and three siblings, Deanna Shearer of Orlando, Fla.; Cheryl (Ed) Hepler of Ford City; and Melvin (Claudette) Shearer Jr. of Ford City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, November 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the McKinney – D’Argy Funeral Home in Brookville.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Boyd Edmondson officiating.
Interment will take place at Homewood Cemetery, Logansport in Ford City.
Online condolences and additional information may be obtained by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.
A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41426 into your web browser.