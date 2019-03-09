PITTSBURGH — The Johnsonburg boys basketball team gave District 7 champ Nazareth Prep a run for their money on Friday night, before falling 50-46.
The Rams, the District 9 four-seed, lead the PIAA Class A first round game 41-38, before Nazareth Prep went on an 8-0 run to seal the victory.
Johnsonburg bounced back from a 13-5 deficit after the first quarter and outscored the Saints 11-11 in the third before Nazareth Prep went on the run to earn the win.
The Rams were led by Austin Green’s 29 points. Nazareth Prep’s Tre Harvey had 11.
Johnsonburg finished the season at 16-10. The Saints improved to 20-3 and play District 5 champ Shade on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
