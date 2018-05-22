JOHNSONBURG — District Judge James L. Martin of Johnsonburg presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Withdrawn
The following defendant had the charge against her withdrawn.
- Catrina Darlene Rice, 41, Ridgway, had charges of forgery and access device fraud withdrawn, which were filed by the Ridgway Borough police.
Waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Karlin Montell Miller, 44, Vandergrift, is charged by the Office of the Attorney General with obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, criminal attempt, procuring a drug by fraud, theft by deception, furnishing false information, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $15,000, unsecured.
- Amber May Osgood, 31, Johnsonburg, is charged by Johnsonburg Borough police with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,00, unsecured.
- In a separate case, Osgood is charged by Johnsonburg Borough police with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
- Brandon Joseph Brady, 24, Ridgway, is charged by Ridgway Borough police with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $2,500, unsecured.
- George Jay Bailey Sr., 45, Brockway, is charged by state police with statement under penalty and making false reports. Bail is set at $2,500, unsecured.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was found to send the following case to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Bryan Patrick Galvin, 34, Johnsonburg, is charged by Ridgway Borough police with criminal mischief. Bail is set at $5,000, unsecured.
