RIDGWAY — Ridgway hosted its annual team tournament Saturday — an eight-team event that featured local schools Johnsonburg and Curwensville along with the host Elkers.
And based on results available, Johnsonburg was the lone team to go undefeated at 4-0 to come away with the title, while Titusville placed second with a 3-1 mark. Some schools wrestled five matches on the day, but results weren’t available if Johnsonburg and Titusville met.
Greenville, Athens and Northern Bedford each went 3-2, while Curwensville was 2-3. The host Elkers finished 0-4.
Johnsonburg scored wins against Athens (53-17), Greenville (57-21), Northern Bedford (63-15) and Curwensville (48-30).
Cole Casilio, Aiden Zimmerman, Camron Marciniak, Nolan Shaffer and Collin Porter all went 4-0 to lead the Rams, while Tyler Watts, Isaac Zimmerman, Dalton Stahli, Wyatt Shaffer and Kaden Dennis were 3-1. Casilio, both Zimmermans and Watts all recorded three falls on the day.
Curwensville notched wins against Ridgway (47-15) and Sharpsville (63-15) but lost to the Rams (48-30), Northern Bedford (52-26) and Titusville (45-24).
Zach Holland, Jake McCracken and Jake Carfley each enjoyed perfect 5-0 days for the Golden Tide, with McCracken collecting four falls. Duane Brady was 4-1, while Gage Roos finished the day 2-3.
Outside the loss to Curwensville, Ridgway also dropped matches to Athens (48-27), Grenville (60-6) and Northern Bedford (48-24).
Gary Emerick went 4-0 with a pair of pins for the Elkers, while Edward Switzer was 2-0 with two falls. Jake Wickett was the only other Elker to post a winning record, going 3-1.
All three teams are back in action Tuesday.
Johnsonburg (5-1) travels to Brockway, while Curwensville (3-3) hosts Ridgway (0-5).