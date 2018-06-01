DISTRICT 9
CLASS AA
CHAMPIONSHIP
CRANBERRY 5, JOHNSONBURG 3
Score by innings
Johnsonburg;010;011;0;—3
Cranberry;200;120;x;—5
Johnsonburg—3
Amanda Williams cf 3111, Maria Jones p 4120, Alyssa Kasmierski c 3031, Jordan Bundy 3b 3011, Lindsey Kocjancic ss 4110, Michaela Herzing 1b 4020, Isabella Galbo dp 3000, Haylee Zimmerman 2b 3000, Jenna Pavlock lf 4010. Totals: 31-3-11-3.
Cranberry—5
Andrea Watson p 1100, Natalie Barcinas lf 3210, Libby Kiefer c 2000, Rachel McCauley 1b 1110, Malliah Schreck ss 3000, Hannah Duncan 2b 2001, Emily Duncan 3b 3010, Maddie Cornelius rf 2000, Kaley Bruce 3110, Jenna Huegel (flex) 0000. Totals: 20-5-4-1.
Errors: Johnsonburg 4, Cranberry 2. LOB: Johsonburg 12, Cranberry 4. DP: Johnsonburg 0, Cranberry 1. 2B: McCauley. SF: H. Duncan.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Maria Jones-6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HBP.
Cranberry: Andrea Watson-7 IP, 11 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Watson. Losing pitcher: Jones.
