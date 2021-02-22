DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams dropped a home doubleheader to Johnstown Christian School Monday evening at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center.
The Johnstown Christian girls opened the win bill with a 53-30 victory against the Lady Eagles, while the JCS boys ran past the Eagles 73-35.
In the girls game, things were close through two quarters as the visiting Lady Blue Jays held a slim 19-17 lead at the break.
However, Johnstown Christian broke the game wide open in the third, outscoring DCS 22-7 to take 41-24 lead into the fourth, where the Lady Jays put the win away with a 12-6 advantage.
Grace Deitch led DuBois Christian with 12 points, while older sister Emily Deitch had seven points.
Kasmira Mack (17) and Unity Miller (15) each scored in double figures for Johnstown Christian.
Both schools will compete in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) Tournament later this week at C3 Sports in State College.
The Lady Eagles (10-4, 6-4 in ACAA West) will be the No. 3 seed from the West Division and play Meadowbrook Christian School, the second seed from the East Division, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Johnstown Christian and Blair County Christian still each have a game left, which will help decide which of those teams in the first and second seed from the West.
As for the boys game Monday, it also was close after the opening eight minutes as the Blue Jays held a 16-13 advantage.
But unlike the girls game, Johnstown Christian seized control a quarter earlier, using a 19-9 second-quarter advantage to grab a 35-21 lead at the half before breaking the game wide open with a 28-9 third quarter.
Gabe Hoover led the Eagles with 13 points, while Adam Mowrey had 10. Isaac Smith chipped in six.
Dionte Coleman and Drew Taylor each scored 19 points to power the Blue Jays, with teammate Reilly McKay also reaching double figures with 10.
The loss dropped DuBois Christian’s record to 8-9 overall and 7-5 in the West Division of the ACAA.
The Eagles still have a chance to reach the ACAA Tournament as the third seed from the West, but they need Blair County Christian to beat Huntingdon Christian Academy tonight.
A win by Blair County forges a tie between DuBois Christian and Huntingdon Christian for the third spot, meaning the two would have to play a playoff game Wednesday to decide who advances to the tournament.
The teams split their regular season contests, which each winning on its home floor.
Blair County and Johnstown Christian are also battling for the first and seconds on the boys’ side in the West.
GIRLS
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 53,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 30
Score by Quarters
JCS 10 9 22 12 — 53
DCS 9 8 7 6 — 30
Johnstown Christian—53
Rachel Hartman 3 0-0 6, Sarah Huston 0 1-2 1, Kasmira Mack 8 0-0 17, Unity Miller 7 0-0 15, Lillie Sprankle 2 0-0 4, Charlie Eckenrod 0 0-0 0, Alana Hinton 2 1-2 5, Grace Ressler 2 1-1 5, Allenna Shellenberber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 3-5 53.
DuBois Christian—30
Emily Deitch 2 3-6 7, Rorrie Maynard 2 0-0 4, Fiona Riss 2 0-0 5, Grace Deitch 5 2-2 12, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 0-0 0, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-8 30.
Three-pointers: JCS 2 (Mack, Miller), DCS 1 (Riss)
BOYS
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 73,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 35
Score by Quarters
JCS 16 19 28 10 — 73
DCS 13 9 9 4 — 35
Johnstown Christian—73
Daryl Baker 7 0- 018, Chris Burkey 1 1-2 3, Dionte Coleman 8 3-4 19, Reilly McKay 4 2-3 10, Drew Taylor 9 1-3 19, Noah Baker 0 0-0 0, Benjamin Ribaric 1 0-0 2, Jacob taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 7-12 73.
DuBois Christian—35
Gabe Hoover 5 2-4 13, Adam Mowrey 3 3-8 10, Devon Thomas 2 0-0 4, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 2 1-6 6. Landon Whitaker 1 0-0 2, Caden DeLarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-14 35.
Three-pointers: JCS 4 (D. Baker 4), JCS 3 (Hoover, Mowrey, Smith)