HARRISBURG —A Johnstown pediatrician pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing family members who were minors and admitted to assaulting more than two dozen children over many years, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
The pediatrician was charged in July for the sexual abuse of 29 children, after having been previously charged in January, March, April for similar crimes against another patient and two family members.
Dr. Johnnie Barto, 71, of Delta Drive, Johnstown, entered pleas today to multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, which are second-degree felonies, in addition to multiple counts of indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children. Barto is currently incarcerated and will be sentenced in 90 days, pending a sexual offenders assessment, Shapiro said. His medical license has been suspended.
“Dr. Johnnie Barto used his position of authority — as the pediatrician who families relied on – to feed his own sick desires and take advantage of parents and children seeking basic health care,” said Shapiro. “My Office was able to bring him to justice because of the brave survivors who came forward and told their stories of abuse and assault, and I thank them for their courage. We will hold child sexual predators accountable for their crimes in Pennsylvania, whenever we find them — in a school, in a church, or in a family’s doctor’s office.”
The vast majority of the assaults committed by Barto occurred in the examination room at Laurel Pediatric Associates of Cambria County and at local hospitals. Victims included boys and girls, many aged 8 to 12 years old, with two being as young as a toddler and a two-week-old infant at the time of the abuse.
Anyone with information related to the Barto case should contact the Office of Attorney General’s special hotline at 412-565-7680 or Richland Township Police at 814-266-8333. Individuals who suspect an online predator or abuse can also send anonymous tips by texting PAKIDS + YOUR TIP to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.