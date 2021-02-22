Just in case you missed it in our last column: Tax forms are here at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library.
We have Federal 1040 forms (which include 1040-SR [U.S. Tax Return for Seniors] because it all now comes in a booklet form together) as well as 1040 Instruction Booklets. We have a limited number of Pennsylvania PA-40 State Tax Forms and Instruction Booklets, as well as Rent Rebate Forms.
Call the library at (814)-473-3800 for more information on how to obtain these.
•
Also, in case you missed it, the library is back open to the public!
We will be operating at limited capacity as before, with the following rules in place which everyone is likely very familiar with by now: Masks are mandatory. If you do not have one, we have free masks available at the Circulation Desk. The number of patrons permitted into the building at one time will be limited. You will be allowed one 30-minute visit to the library per day. We ask that you be aware of your proximity to other patrons and use social distancing for safety, and use provided hand sanitizer upon entering the building. If anyone would like gloves to wear while browsing the stacks, just ask at the circulation desk. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult or guardian and we ask that they only handle materials they plan on checking out. Unfortunately, there are no toys or games available at this time as they are too difficult to keep sanitized. Items that are handled in the library that patrons do not want to check out we ask patrons to place in bins that are located around the library so that we can quarantine them for the recommended 72-hour period for library materials. Computer usage will be limited to every other computer and for 30-minute time slots.
We will continue to offer our curbside service, and on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. we will be offering our high-risk patron services. We will be providing faxing and photocopying services, and patrons will be able to print.
Our hours will remain the same:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed — Wednesday, Sunday and Holidays.
•
We have some fun Critter Club Virtual Storytime activities coming up in the next few weeks. Packets for the upcoming week are available for pick-up every Thursday in the Community Room. Join us on the blog every Tuesday to see what we’re up to.
In the next few weeks we will be making Play-Doh apples and counting sheep, looking at rainbows, and learning about leprechauns and snakes for St. Patrick’s Day.
All supplies for crafts and worksheets are included at no cost. If you have any questions, contact Miss Kelly at the library.
•
Our blog is one of a kind. Every week you can read our very popular “Linda’s Book Reviews,” see what we’ve been up to in Critter Club, and learn all about interesting topics with our “Here at the Library” posts. Once a month we introduce you to one of our Friends of the Library and share our Staff Picks; books, movies, video games, etc. that we enjoy.
You can always find links to our posts, on our Facebook page, but if you would like to have our content delivered to your inbox it couldn’t be easier. If you’re using a computer, on the right side of the site, you will see “Follow by Email” with a box underneath. Simply type your email into the box and click submit. If you are using a mobile device, such as a tablet or phone, scroll all the way to the bottom of the page. There you will see “View Web Version” highlighted in blue; click on the words and follow the instructions above.
•
A Novel Idea: New Adult Book Club — Thursday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. featuring “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.
We are finally getting a chance to discuss our postponed November/December title, so come join us for pizza, refreshments, and a rousing good discussion about this novel from 1990!
We have our next title picked for our March discussion, “Truly Devious” by Maureen Johnson, the first book in the Truly Devious series.
Here’s a synopsis from Amazon: New York Times bestselling author Maureen Johnson weaves a delicate tale of murder and mystery in the first book of a striking new series, perfect for fans of Agatha Christie and E. Lockhart. Ellingham Academy is a famous private school in Vermont for the brightest thinkers, inventors, and artists. It was founded by Albert Ellingham, an early twentieth century tycoon, who wanted to make a wonderful place full of riddles, twisting pathways, and gardens. “A place,” he said, “where learning is a game.” Shortly after the school opened, his wife and daughter were kidnapped. The only real clue was a mocking riddle listing methods of murder, signed with the frightening pseudonym “Truly, Devious.” It became one of the great unsolved crimes of American history. True-crime aficionado Stevie Bell is set to begin her first year at Ellingham Academy, and she has an ambitious plan: She will solve this cold case. That is, she will solve the case when she gets a grip on her demanding new school life and her housemates: the inventor, the novelist, the actor, the artist, and the jokester. But something strange is happening. Truly Devious makes a surprise return, and death revisits Ellingham Academy. The past has crawled out of its grave. Someone has gotten away with murder. The two interwoven mysteries of this first book in the Truly Devious series dovetail brilliantly, and Stevie Bell will continue her relentless quest for the murderers in books two and three.
The date for our March discussion is to be announced, so keep a lookout here and on our Facebook page!