Letters to the editor in local newspapers became a part of my life at an early age, but as the world changed I perhaps should have listened to caring friends, neighbors and relatives who kept advising me to go on with my life rather than trying to correct the abuse of authority and power our elected leaders have placed on all of our lives.
I suggest Tammy Kellogg of New Bethlehem enjoy her life and forget those in power; however, from what I have read in her letters to The Leader-Vindicator, she really doesn’t need to pay an attorney to be heard. It does appear as though Sandy Mateer is the judge, jury and ruler of all, and the solicitor for the town is just as inappropriate; although Mayor Tim Murray does suggest anyone can attend the next [chamber of commerce] meeting or arrange a meeting at another time and they will do their best to accommodate a disgruntled individual.
For the record, I have been in touch with Sandy Mateer by telephone concerning a farm in Toby Township of which I am one-third owner (still in the family estate) that was purchased in 1945.
I also took a law course at Clarion University long ago, going to the law library at the courthouse to study.
Can anyone believe the Clarion County Planning and Development office, along with the county commissioners, Rep. Donna Oberlander and all of my elected leaders are choosing to ignore me along with the advice of attorneys. Don’t we pay all of their salaries?
I have lived on the backs of many, not expecting anyone to join me in fighting the abuse of power, but today I am asking anyone who cares to be at my side, to cut this letter out of the paper, “no address return provided,” and mail it direct to Joann C. Ganoe, 168 Westwood Dr., Clarion, PA 16214.
JOANN C. GANOE
Clarion