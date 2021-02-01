Joseph E. Summerville, 88, of Everett, passed away quietly in his sleep on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Home at Asbury Ridge, Erie.
Mr. Summerville was a member of the Everett community since 1975. He was best known for his tenure as Everett Area High School Principal, a position he proudly held for 21 years until his retirement in 1996.
Born January 9, 1933, in Rimersburg, the youngest of 11 children of the late Denny J. and Pearl (McCafferty) Summerville.
Mr. Summerville was a graduate of Union Joint High School in Rimersburg, Class of 1950.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinist mate (AD3) during the Korean War from 1950-1953.
He dated and was later united in marriage to wife, Beverly Ann, in St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Rimersburg, on August 25, 1956.
Mr. Summerville’s relentless pursuit of higher education led him to receive his Bachelor of Science from Clarion University in 1958, Master’s Degree from Edinboro University in 1967 and his Educational Specialist Degree from Kent State University in 1973.
He taught history at Crestwood High School, Mantua, Ohio, and served as assistant principal at Brookville Area High School from 1971-1975.
Mr. Summerville was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Everett.
He was a Past Master of the Everett Masonic Lodge F.&A.M. No. 524 in 1991 and 2003; a life member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post No. 08 and the Everett Sportsman Association.
He was an avid hunter. Asked what he planned to do on any given weekend, he would joyfully announce that he was, “going to hike through the deciduous forest in pursuit of the elusive whitetail.” When not in pursuit of deer, Mr. Summerville enjoyed quiet afternoons solving crossword puzzles, reading and riding his John Deere mower.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Ann (Shoup) Summerville; a son, Sammy J. Summerville married to Adrienne; a daughter, Kelly A. Lavadie married to Ray; and five grandchildren, Christopher, Kayla, Anthony, Joseph and Steven.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Dale Summerville, Joann Croyle, Sally Day, Mickey Bailey, Madge Anick, Betty Kriebel, Edith Rankin, Elsie Konkle, Margaret Crissman and Ethel Stupka.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date with burial at Everett Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are at the direction of Akers Funeral Home Inc. in Everett.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralhome.com.