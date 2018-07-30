Joseph H. McClaine, 91, of East Brady died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.
Born December 22, 1926, in East Brady, he was the son of Joseph H. and Eva Belle (Craig) McClaine.
On August 23, 1953, he married Joann Byrnes. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2015.
A 1944 graduate of East Brady High School, Mr. McClaine worked in the Michigan Limestone Mine in Bradys Bend for 10 years and then at Pullman Standard in Butler for 24 1/2 years in the erection department.
During World War II, Mr. McClaine served his country as a Private First Class with the U.S. Army Infantry and was also a paratrooper.
He was a life member of American Legion Post No. 402.
Mr. McClaine was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady.
He was also a member of the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department since 1947 and the East Brady Ambulance Service since 1977.
Mr. McClaine played fast pitch softball for East Brady for many years and called bingo for 45 years.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph Patrick (Brenda) McClaine of East Brady and Edward McClaine of Chicora; two daughters, Lynn (Rocky) King of Bradys Bend and Amy (Michael) Vasbinder of East Brady; two brothers, Thomas (Georgie) McClaine and Fred (Rita) McClaine; two sisters, Jeanen Hall and Diane Miskiel; 10 grandchildren, Nick, Holly, Chad, Patrick, Luke, Andrew, Lakein, Maggie, Mallory and Christopher; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael; and two sisters, Patricia Harmon and Miriam Mooers.
A parish prayer service was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, at the Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in East Brady.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at St. Eusebius Church with the Rev. William Kuba officiating.
Military Honors followed Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the McClaine family suggests memorial contributions be made to the East Brady Ambulance, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028; or the East Brady Fire Department, P.O. Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express online condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.
