Josephine "Jo" Silvis, 92, of Cambridge Springs, formerly of South Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Edinboro Manor.
Born April 4, 1926, in Widnoon, she was the daughter to the late Claire “Rip” and Irene (Bish) Campbell.
She married Paul in August 1944. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1998.
Mrs. Silvis was employed by the Redbank Valley School District for 20 years until she retired.
She was a past member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem. She was also a member of the Eastern Star of New Bethlehem.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Heckman and her husband, Michael, of Massachusetts; two sons, Val Silvis of Virginia and Murray Silvis and his wife, Patty, of Cambridge Springs; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Vern Campbell and his wife, Lois, of California, Neal Campbell of California, and Delroy Campbell and his wife, Lois, of Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Silvis.
A private memorial service will be held at the family’s convenience.
Mrs. Silvis will be laid to rest next to her late husband in the New Bethlehem Cemetery in New Bethlehem at a later date.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory in Meadville.
