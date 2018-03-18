Joy L. Collins, 71, of DuBois, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Friends and family will be received from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition.
