As I think about the voting process a saying from Alice in Wonderland comes to mind. The White Rabbit says, “The hurrier I go, the behinder I get.”
Back in the early 1980s, covering election night was an experience. At that time voters found polling booths at the polling sites, along with paper ballots.
All of those paper ballots would be delivered to the Jefferson County Courthouse throughout the evening, after the polls had closed, on election night.
The votes would be counted as reporters and candidates waited. Once all the votes for a race, say district attorney, were counted then someone from the election office would pin a note card on the free standing bulletin board with all the pertinent information, such as candidate name, number of votes received, etc. Candidate by candidate, polling location by polling location would be announced. As one can imagine, this was a long process, made longer depending on when the paper ballots were delivered to the election office.
Then came new technology and the county moved to voting machines. Today, we can vote with the press of a finger on touchscreens to select the candidate of our choice. We can even type in the name of someone we would rather see in the job if we don’t like the candidates running.
The current system, however, is considered not secure enough and at risk of possible hacking since 2016 and the issue of Russia interfering with the last presidential election. The only thing is those machines we use to vote with are not tied into the internet; so online hacking cannot be a big risk.
Yes, it would be much better to have a paper trail of how one voted. Such a paper trail would also be ideal for the state to be able to quickly audit election results in a particular area to make sure all was proper.
While that is good, why the rush to do the entire state at the same time, rather than a few counties at a time?
Maybe if it was done slower, there might be more funding available to aid counties in paying for these newer systems.
And while the state may have given counties two years to select a new system, said systems need to be certified by the state. That process is still ongoing. Several have been certified but not all of them.
And so some counties are waiting to select their new systems. Certification isn’t, however, the only delay – cost is also a factor. In fact it’s a very big factor.
Smaller counties and rural counties do not have the tax base the larger, more urban counties have. While Jefferson County is doing well because of careful fiscal management, it doesn’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars just laying around to spend on an entirely new voting system. The county commissioners, the county election office and the county finance office have worked together and a plan is in place to cover the cost of the system but one wonders how that may impact the county fiscally in the long term.
The state’s directive to select a new voting system by the end of this year originally was said to come “with about $14.15 million of federal and state funding to help with the cost.” However when some counties estimate needing $3 million to replace their voting system that money isn’t going to cover all 67 counties. We doubt it would be able to cover half the cost for all the counties so that leaves the financial burden right in the county’s lap.
Some counties have already selected their new voting systems. Maybe it would be better to let those who have already selected and purchased their systems be the only ones that do so this year; and then a few more the next year and so on. In the long run it could be easier on the county’s pockets as well as the state’s. But we doubt that will happen. Instead we’ll have new systems being used for the first time during the 2020 presidential election. And anyone who has had a new system put in place knows there will be bugs to work through.
Maybe it is time for a new system, but all at once in 2020 just seems a recipe for chaos.
