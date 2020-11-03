RIMERSBURG – Judicial approval was granted in October for the sale of the now closed Rimersburg Elementary School.
Union School District superintendent John Kimmel said last week that the hearing before Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton “went very well” and that the judge authorized the district to proceed with a sale to a private buyer.
Kimmel had explained earlier that since a buyer had approached the district shortly after the school board voted to close the school earlier this year, it was advantageous for the district to ask for court approval to sell the property privately rather than to seek bids. The district has said that the private sale gave Union greater control over who bought the property, as well as maintaining school district and community use of the attached baseball fields and playground areas.
The property is being sold for $100,000 to M&C Real Estate, which has said it plans to convert the school into housing for people age 55 and older. The buyers have also said they plan to continue to allow the school district and youth baseball league to use the fields, and the community to use the basketball court, tennis court and playground.
Kimmel said that the school district’s attorney has forwarded the ruling to the buyer’s attorney, and that “at this point, closing procedures on the property are very much like that for the sale of private property.”
“The deed of sale looks to be acceptable to both parties, and we are now working to finalize the terms of usage agreement to accompany the sale,” Kimmel said. “Once those documents are finalized, we should be ready to close.”