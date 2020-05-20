The Covid-19 pandemic could pose the most difficult time for children, as they have been out of school, losing valuable education and social time, and away from their teachers and friends.
As if it could get any more difficult for children, a Pennsylvania Common Pleas Court judge in Blair County recently issued a stunning ruling impacting some of our most vulnerable who need all the love and support we can muster.
President Judge Elizabeth Doyle ordered, effective March 23, that children who are part of an existing shared custody agreement in Blair between their parents must stay in the same home as the parent that has had them since Pennsylvania’s Shelter in Place order went into effect because of the pandemic.
This was stunning on many levels. The judge didn’t have to force this upon absentee parents and their children. The fear is that the ruling could be replicated in other counties, including those in our region.
Following Judge Doyle’s original order, one parent initiated an online petition to spur change that drew an unconfirmed 400 signers.
As a result, the judge issued a follow up order stating that custody changes are now permitted if those involved “discuss, agree and assure each other that they: understand the risks associated with Covid-19 infection and illness; will practice social distancing during custody exchanges; and will take personal responsibility for any consequences resulting from a custody exchange.”
Despite the follow up ruling, there is still nothing to prevent a parent in another county with physical custody of their child from filing a court petition in an attempt to prevent the exchange of the child citing the danger of the current pandemic.
Children deserve to be cared for by two loving parents. As is so often the case, it’s the children whoP suffer the most because they don’t have a voice.
John Pozza
Brookville