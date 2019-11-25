Judith Ann (Hinderliter) Steiner, 73, of Indiana, died Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, Pa.
Born January 21, 1946 in Erie, she was a daughter of the late Dennis A. “Dean” and Rebecca (Clausen) Hinderliter.
She married John Edward Steiner Sr. and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2009.
Survivors include four children, A. Joe Blotzer of Tennessee, Jamie (Nick) Shaginaw of DuBois, Jerry (Darlene) Blotzer of Kane, and Mike (Melanie) Blotzer of Bolivar; a step-daughter, Jane (David) Harp of Goochland, Va.; 12 grandchildren, Kris, Dusty, Sam, Amanda, Josh, Gail, Amy, Kassie, Mike, Becca, Josh and Tamara; her adopted grandchildren, Charlotte, Ashley, Matt and Andrew; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, John, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry L. Hinderliter.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will be held in the Fort Palmer Cemetery in Bolivar, Westmoreland County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Judith’s name to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.
