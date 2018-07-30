Judith Ann (Malone) Megnin, 70, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at UPMC Shadyside following a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends.
Born September 1, 1947 in Jacksonville, Ill., she was the daughter of John C. Malone and Virginia Crum. She was then raised in Wichita, Kan.
She attended nursing school at Saint Margaret and joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps after graduation.
While stationed at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, she met Robert Megnin, a patient and future husband. They were married on April 16, 1971. He survives. Later that year, they purchased what would lovingly become referred to as the “Yellowbrick Farm” in Crates.
Mrs. Megnin was a beautiful soul. She was strong and vibrant and comforting and was unquestionably true North for her family.
She enjoyed making pieces of stained glass, a skill she learned from her mother-in-law and that she, in turn, passed on to her family.
Most evenings were spent sitting with her husband behind the house, a glass of wine in hand, watching the birds until the fireflies began their nightly rising. Mrs. Megnin was an accomplished cook and an outstanding hostess; she made the farm a home for so many and celebrated so well.
As a nurse, she had the opportunity to share in the comfort and care of her community. Throughout her nursing career, Mrs. Megnin softly (but skillfully) mentored an unnumbered amount of students from acute care to the psychology ward.
She impacted an untold amount of lives and will be truly missed.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Matthew (Holly) and their daughter, Katie (James); grandchildren, Nathan and Jason; a sister Kay (Bill) McFarlane; sisters-in-law, Mary (Steve) Forgenie, Liz (Tom) Neil, Kathleen (Michael) Millay and Cindy Sheehan; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Matt), Bill (Dolly), Steve (Carla), Christine, Emily (Dan), Catherine (Mike), Zachary (Kristy), Michael (Elisa), Eva (Jon), Daniel (Laura), Tom, and Joseph (Edla); 17 great-nieces and nephews; two step-nieces and their families; Judy’s father-in-law’s wife, Claire and family; and many close friends who were dear to her.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post No. 066 of Clarion at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 3, at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018, at St. Nicholas Church in Crates with the Rev. Samuel Bungo, church pastor, presiding.
Following the service, family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the St. Nicholas social hall to remember Mrs. Megnin and celebrate her life.
The family suggests memorials be made to Family House, Shadyside.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
