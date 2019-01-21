Judith “Judy” Snyder, 78, of Sligo, passed away at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at the VNA Inpatient Hospice Facility in Butler.
Born January 12, 1941, in Rimersburg on Yates Hill, she was the daughter of Earl and Mildred (Mitchell) Yates.
She married Gerald “Jerry” Snyder on May 7, 1960. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Snyder graduated from Union Joint High School in 1959.
Following graduation, she worked as a beautician for many years and as a clerk at Paul’s Market.
She later attended college at Clarion University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation science and a bachelor of education degree in special education.
Mrs. Snyder also managed community living apartments for adults with special needs in the Clarion area and finished her career as a special education teacher in the Union School District.
In the early 1980s, Mrs. Snyder and her husband also owned and operated Snyder’s Dairy Bar.
Mrs. Snyder was a member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church, where she was a youth fellowship leader and a Sunday School teacher, and the Cherry Run – Licking Presbyterian Church. She also attended New Hope Church in Clarion.
She was a member of Eastern Star.
Mrs. Snyder enjoyed being involved in any event that went on in the community.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards with her card club friends, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandson Carter, who she absolutely adored. Mrs. Snyder will be remembered for her generosity to others, as she was always willing to help anyone in any way she was able. As a teacher, she had the opportunity to touch the lives of many young children.
Survivors include a daughter, Julie Raybuck and her husband, Jeff, of Sligo; two sisters, Joy Rhodes of Callensburg, and Janice Tascarella and her husband, Sam, of East Brady; a brother, Jay Yates of Rimersburg; a sister-in-law, Shirley Barnes of Shippenville; two grandchildren, Rachel Raybuck and Dustin Sams of Sligo; a great-grandchild, Carter Austin; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Snyder Jr.; four brothers, Walt, Don, Jack and Gene Yates; two sisters-in-law, Virginia and Sue Yates; and a brother-in-law, Lester Rhodes.
At Mrs. Snyder’s request, all arrangements are private.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Blessing Kids Projects, Rimersburg Methodist Church, 399 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
