Julia M. “Judy” Schrecengost, 100, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Born October 30, 1919 in Eveleth, Minn., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Louisa Volpez Cossalter and was a graduate of Eveleth Senior High School.
She was a veteran of the Women’s Army Corps, serving as an Army cook. She continued her cooking career in civilian life.
She married Jack Schrecengost on December 27, 1944. He preceded her in death on January 8, 1989.
Mrs. Schrecengost was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem and the Women’s Guild-Rosary Society.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Tom) Jack of Export and a son, Jack D. (Donna) Schrecengost of Allentown; four grandchildren, Sharon Jack, Susan (Allen) Kunselman, Steve (Carrie) Jack and Taylor (James Garman) Schrecengost; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Clem Cossalter, Remus Cossalter, Rom Cossalter, Joseph Cossalter and Sisto Cossalter; and four sisters, Loretta Berryman, Vera Hendrickson, Enes Arotta and Elsie Upton.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 5 p.m. following the visitation hours, with Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest at St. Charles Catholic Church, officiating.
In order to comply with the current COVID–19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and face mask wearing is strongly suggested.
Interment will take place in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Julia M. Schrecengost to St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to Judy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.