Julie A. Friedly, 56, of New Bethlehem, died Sunday evening, March 1, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital following a 16-year battle with cancer.
Born October 12, 1963 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Darrell Lyle Ashbaugh of Knox and the late Mildred Cathryn Holliday Ashbaugh.
Mrs. Friedly was a 1983 graduate of Keystone High School.
She married Robert K. Friedly Jr. on March 23, 1988. He survives.
Mrs. Friedly worked in the bakery department at Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem and attended the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church.
She loved collecting rustic pieces, but her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her granddaughter.
In addition to her husband, Rob, and her father, survivors include two sons, Josh Ashbaugh of Washington and Robert Friedly III (Brittany) of Clarion; one granddaughter, Faith Nicole Johnston; a brother, Mark Ashbaugh (Tammy) of Eau Claire; two sisters, Marsha Shearer of Knox and Darla Lominski (John) of Eau Claire; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 2017 and her grandparents.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Trent Kirkland officiating.
Interment will take place at the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery in Knox.
Online condolences may be sent to Julie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.