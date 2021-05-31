Well, it’s June. This is one of the best months of the year. In fact, one of the reasons I like May so much is looking forward to June.
For 49 years, June meant the end of school for another year. I’m sure it still means a lot to today’s students and teachers. Also, summer begins in this month. The 20th is the big day. The days will be getting longer until then, when the longest day of the year will occur. Sadly, though, they begin to shorten after that. It’s barely noticeable at first. It’s sort of like the old story of the dog that had its chain shortened by one link each day. Before he knew it, he couldn’t move.
June is a great month for anglers. For whatever reason, bass seem to claim center stage. For most of us, both largemouth and smallmouth fishing is available in this general area. Of the two, I prefer the smallmouth or “bronzeback.” Pound for pound, they are one of the best fighting of all gamefish, and their many leaps when hooked make for a great show.
When fishing the Allegheny for bass, I rely almost exclusively on live bait. Lures are just too expensive for the huge number of snags that you get. The most common live baits are minnows and worms. If a bass is at all hungry, it will find these hard to resist. Perhaps the best smallmouth bait of all is the soft shelled crayfish, more commonly known around here as crabs. The key here seems to be the soft shell. This occurs when the crab sheds its old shell and is in the process of growing a new one. Here’s something really puzzling. Over the years, I have caught countless smallmouths with hard shelled crabs, complete with claws, in their stomachs. I have, however, never and I mean never, caught one using soft shells as bait.
When it comes to minnows, or “minnies” as we call them, they are pretty hard to beat. Most bait shops carry them. Small fatheads will usually do the job, although there are times when the larger ones will do better. We often trap our own, using one of the basic wire traps, baited with a little bit of bread or dog food. Just toss it into a deep hole in a creek, leave it overnight, and you’ll probably catch a good supply of bait. It seems that river bass have a bit of a preference for “crick minnies.” I think that they seem more natural to them.
I personally believe that bass are great eating, and I have no issues with keeping and eating legal ones. I have no problem with those who catch and release. That is their business. As for me, I find that there are few better meals than fresh fish that I caught myself.
Bass are, by no means, the only fish available to the Allegheny angler. There are catfish and rock bass, both of which are absolutely delicious. Pike and muskies are in there, too. There are also lots of carp, which will give you a great fight but are, at least for me, in the category of throwbacks.
It looks as though the huge Brood X cicada hatch is going to miss us. I had actually gathered some recipes, and my son and I were going to give eating them a try. I probably won’t be around for the next batch, but my son might.
At long last, the bears have discovered, and destroyed, my bird feeders. I will replace them when the cold weather returns, which will happen all too soon.
And finally, the Game Commission reminds us that it is somewhat common to encounter young wildlife at this time of year. While they appear cute and cuddly, the best thing to do is to leave them alone, both for their safety and your own.