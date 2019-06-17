This past week, a kid I’ve known for a while was on break from his Navy training and came home to Lancaster to see his family. I was included.
Why was I included?
I met him during my teaching internship at the School District of Lancaster. He was in eighth grade and correctly figured out that his cousin was my wife’s best friend from high school.
That year, his dad suddenly died of cancer. Men in his church said they would help the kid out, giving some fatherly-type advice. Well, they didn’t. I, on the other hand, decided that the connection with Joy’s friend was a good enough reason to talk to the kid and got permission from his mother to hang out.
In fact, the second-hardest part of moving here from Lancaster (first was asking Joy to quit a job she liked and taking her away from where she grew up) was leaving him behind. By that point, he had just started college, but I felt like I was, somehow, abandoning him.
He’s in his twenties now. He’s in a program with the Navy that will allow him to be a nuclear engineer. Yeah, he’s that smart. But when I left, it was hard for us. We figured it out. I think joining the Navy helped because he saw that, sometimes, you have to do what you have to do. Who knows where he’ll be in the next few years?
So last week, he came home for 10 days and made sure I knew. I drove to Lancaster in the morning and came back that night. Apparently, my body isn’t able to do that anymore — I’ve had migraines every day since, and I had pretty much cut my migraines down to once a month. But it was worth it. He had planned a day that was just like “old times.” We went out to eat and caught a movie at Penn Cinema in Lititz. The movie was the new X-Men movie. We had seen the last few together, so that’s why we didn’t see Detective Pikachu, which was still playing there. The movie wasn’t great, by the by, but not as bad as I expected. Sometimes, if you lower your expectations enough, a movie can meet them.
Here’s the thing. I had a great time — migraines not impacting that one bit — but it wasn’t like old times. He and I aren’t like we were back then. He’s about to get married — to a great girl, by the way. He’s completed his first round of Navy training with a high GPA. Our conversations were far more grown up — like marriage, career, the Middle East, distance, and family obligations. While the movie allowed us to pretend it was just like old times, that was just an illusion. I see him once or twice a year. We text and call — especially on birthdays. He’s not an eighth grader anymore. If he keeps up his high scores, there’s no telling what he’ll end up doing in the Navy.
I like to think I had something to do with the man he became. Yeah, we had weekly outings when he was a kid. Then monthly. Then twice a year. And now? He might be back in Lancaster around Christmas, but then what?
When I dropped him off that time, we were just using his mom’s house as a meeting point. In a day or two, he’ll be back to South Carolina. I came back to a life that is different than the one I left in Lancaster. I have a great life here. I regret having to leave him in Lancaster, but I love who I’ve become here. I love that Timmy has a real back yard instead of a parking area with a busy street. I love the jobs I have. And I’ll take the migraines because I don’t have to make frequent long drives any more like I used to.
I think “just like old times” is an illusion that we keep up to help us feel more comfortable with the people we become over time. A living organism is always changing, and if people don’t change and evolve, they are basically zombies. But we need to feel connected to the times that came before. That’s why we tell ourselves something is just like old times.
But I don’t think either he or I want to go back to “old times.”
