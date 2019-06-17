Weather Alert

...LOCALLY VERY HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE FROM TRAINING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CLEARFIELD, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, LANCASTER, LEBANON, MIFFLIN, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, UNION, AND YORK. * FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * A NEARLY STATIONARY FRONT WILL SHIFT SLIGHTLY NORTH AND SOUTH OVER THE STATE THIS WEEK. THIS WILL KEEP SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE FORECAST, WITH THE HEAVIEST RAIN LIKELY DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS BOTH DAYS. THE FOCUS FOR THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT WILL BE OVER THE SOUTHERN HALF OF THE STATE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE FROM ANY OF THE THUNDERSTORMS. THE REPEATED, HEAVY RAINFALL COULD BE ENOUGH TO CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/FLOOD. &&