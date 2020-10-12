I quote from a letter in last week’s paper: “Don’t allow people who claim to speak for God tell you what to think, vote blue.”
If you still belong to a party that served your family well, and unions and the welfare system were your family’s savior, we understand. But things change, and the reality is that the blue party has evolved into a vicious, rabidly hateful, unhinged and insane entity that is blood brothers with communistic, deep state operatives, relentlessly bent on destroying everything your parents, family, peers and our nation stands for. They are Antifa, woke and cancel cultures, LGBTQ ideology, critical race theory, climate extremism and unrelenting fear tactics. They hunger for the “great reset” planned when they have the power. It is amazing to witness the twisted media spewing their propaganda.
You may be blinded by rigid, unwavering, unthinking devotion to a past that no longer exists. Unions were formed to unite the downtrodden, overworked and underpaid, but have morphed into coercive, money and power hungry tools that have cost America much manufacturing, pharmaceutical, food, communications and other business. In education, unions have skyrocketed the cost, lowered scholastic achievement in comparison to other nations, and indoctrinated our youth with negative, evil and subversive propaganda like the 1619 project, critical race theory, LGBTQ and diversity education trumping the basic reading, writing, arithmetic, science and history. Government employee unions have rendered their services costly, inefficient, and are deservedly overtaken by competitors where competition is permitted.
I don’t speak for God. I will not tell you “what” to think, but just to think. If you are well informed, honest, seek truth, look at all sides, and don’t fear peer pressure, you will think the right thoughts and vote the right way.
R. SHANELLE HAWK
Mayport