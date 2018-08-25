KNOX — Keaton Kahle threw for 177 yards and ran for 123 yards, leading the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to a season-opening 41-18 win at Keystone Friday night.
The Bulldogs and Panthers, members of the new District 9 League’s Small School South Division, were still familiar foes as former Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rivals.
So in the new setup, it was Kahle who sparked the Bulldogs to a 512-yard effort. He started the game’s scoring with an 85-yard run at the end of the first quarter and wound up finishing with 123 yards on just eight carries.
Then in the second quarter, Kahle connected for a couple of touchdown passes, the first on a 2-yarder to Alex Carlson to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 at the 7:25 mark.
Keystone, however, got back in the game when Brandon Kapp picked off a Kahle pass and returned it 55 yards to get the Panthers on the board.
Kahle and the Bulldogs responded, however, when he hit Ethan Hetrick on an 18-yarder. Kahle wound completing 16 of 23 passes for 177 yards.
Keystone cut the lead to 21-12 by halftime when Kapp caught an 18-yard TD pass from quarterback Isaak Jones.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half, scoring three times, twice on runs by Travis Crawford of 23 and 2 yards to start the second-half scoring. His first TD was the only score of the third quarter and his 2-yarder followed by freshman Kris Shaffer’s fourth of five point-after kicks put the Bulldogs up 34-12 with 10:09 left in the game.
Jones threw a 5-yard TD pass to Nick Weaver for Keystone’s final points with 5:55 remaining before Buldlogs’ Hunter Wiles set the final with his 1-yard run with 1:06 left.
Wiles finished with 149 yards on just 11 carries while Crawford gained 50 on 11 attempts, help lead to the Bulldogs’ 335-yard running attack.
All of that helped offset Keystone’s passing game. Jones completed 17 of 25 passes for 260 yards.
The Bulldogs host North Division’s Otto-Eldred this Friday. The Terrors also opened with a win, 34-6 over Port Allegany.
