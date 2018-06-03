Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning becoming more intermittent in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.