KANE — Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is inviting area senior citizens, their family members and caregivers to the Kane Senior Citizens Expo on Friday, Sept. 13.
The free event will be held at the Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of the opportunity to get a wealth of information about programs and services that can benefit them in one convenient location,” Causer said.
State, county and local vendors will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions. Information about health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, hunting/fishing and personal safety will be available. Health screenings will also be offered, and door prizes will be awarded.
An additional expo is planned on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Roulette Fire Hall.
For more information about the senior expo in Kane, contact Causer’s Kane office at 814-837-0880. Information is also available at RepCauser.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/RepCauser.