KARNS CITY — Top-seeded Karns City ended Ridgway’s season in the District 9 Class AA semifinals with a 59-34 win Thursday night.

The Elkers, who finished 6-9, trailed 19-5 after the first quarter and 33-15 by halftime as the Gremlins (21-2) cruised to Saturday’s championship game at home against No. 2 Coudersport which beat Keystone 63-51.

Chase Beighley scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first half, including nine in the first quarter, and added six assists. Gremlins senior forward Nathan Waltman reached the 1,000-point milestone, finishing with 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Luke Cramer also scored 11 points.

Ridgway got 10 points apiece from Jack Benninger and Dan Park.

