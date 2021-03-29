BUTLER — Just two days after Brookville Area High School’s winter sports season officially ended on the floor at Hershey’s Giant Center with a runner-up finish in the PIAA basketball playoffs, the Raiders baseball team started its schedule Monday night.
And the Raiders’ opener under the light’s at Michelle Krill Field at Pullman Park ended with a Karns City walk-off win.
Braeden Rodgers’ two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Gremlins to a wild 12-11 win.
The Raiders trailed 4-0 after Karns City scored four unearned runs in the bottom of the second with just one hit. The Raiders put up six runs in the top of the third and then added to their lead at 7-4 with a run in the fifth.
But the Gremlins (2-0) scored five more runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 9-7 lead until the Raiders tied it in the top of the sixth when Griffin Ruhlman singled in Chase Palmer with two outs and scored on Hunter Roney’s triple to deep center field.
Jamison Rhoades, the fourth Raiders pitcher, sent the Gremlins down in order in the bottom of the sixth — the only time either team went in order — and the Raiders put up two runs in the top of the seventh for an 11-9 lead.
Bay Harper’s infield single started things and Rhoades was hit by a pitch. Carter Kessler’s bloop single moved Harper to third before Miner’s flyout to center put the Raiders up when Harper tagged on the play.
With Chase Palmer up, Kessler was thrown out on the front end of a double steal. Rhoades scored on the play for an 11-9 lead.
It wasn’t enough.
Rhoades walked Brayden Christie to start the bottom of the seventh. He reached second on a wild pitch and scored on Conner Shaffner’s single. Cole Sherwin singled and both moved up to second and third on a wild pitch.
Rhoades struck out Mallick Metcalfe before the Raiders intentionally walked Michael Neff to load the bases. Rhoades then struck out Zack Blair for the second out before Rodgers sprayed a Rhoades offering into right field to win the game.
Metcalfe was the winner in relief of starter Neff who worked into sixth inning.
Rhoades was the fourth Raiders pitcher and the loser, following Chase Palmer, Hunter Geer and Griffin Ruhlman. The foursome gave up eight walks while the Raiders committed four errors that led to seven unearned Gremlins runs.
Roney and Rhoades each had three hits as the Raiders had 12 overall. Rhoades doubled twice and was hit by a pitch. Ruhlman singled twice.
Brookville switched its Wednesday home game with Bradford to a trip north to play the Owls this afternoon.