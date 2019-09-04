Kathryn Lauer, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday evening, September 2, 2019, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born November 8, 1936, in Butler Township, Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Stewart L. and Mary C. Ramsey Simpson.
She was married to Lloyd C. Lauer Jr. He preceded her in death on January 2, 1980.
Survivors include a son, Brian Lauer and his wife, Lou Ann, of Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Shannon LaBorde (Chad) of Punxsutawney, Jason Lauer (Brandy) of Homer City, Kasey Schaffer (Scott) of Big Run, Nathan Lauer (Shawna) of Punxsutawney, and Cody Lauer of Sykesville; four great-grandchildren, Brock LaBorde, Jordan Lauer, Brielle and Abigail Schaffer; and a brother, John Simpson (Shirley) of Punxsutawney.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Lauer in 1978.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, on September 6, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.
A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Bud Davis, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, officiating.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
