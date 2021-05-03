Kathy L. Schrecengost, 60, of New Bethlehem, died late Tuesday evening, April 27, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born March 1, 1961 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late James P. and Josephine (Schall) Wiant.
She married Bob L. Schrecengost on June 12, 1999. He survives.
Survivors also include three children, Alicia Walters and her husband, Michael Fox, of Templeton, Randall Walters and his wife, Natalie, of Parker and Mason Schrecengost and his wife, Heather, of Hawthorn; and 11 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lanny Wiant Sr., and a sister, Christine Wiant.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
