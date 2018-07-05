Kaye A. Hillis, 79, of Rimersburg, died Monday, July 2, 2018, at her home.
Born October 13, 1938, in Clarion County, she was the daughter of Brainerd and Kathryn (Kriebel) McCall.
She was married to A. Eugene Hillis. He survives.
Mrs. Hillis was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area and a former member of Cherry Run United Presbyterian Church.
Caring for her family and home was her life’s calling and she always kept a wonderful house.
Mrs. Hillis was also a gifted baker and was known for her delicious Texas sheet cake.
She was an active member of the Eastern Star and in her free time enjoyed watching television.
Mrs. Hillis especially treasured the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be best remembered for the love she had for her family.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Jeffrey Hillis of Rimersburg; three grandchildren, Jeffrey S. Hillis Sr., Dustin E. Hillis and Kayla M. Hillis; six great-grandchildren, Matthew Zielinski, Kira Hillis, Madison Beveridge, Haylee Hillis, Jeffrey S. Hillis Jr., and Gracie Nicole Hillis; and brother, Ronald McCall of Cabot.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Wesley B. McCall and Carl J. McCall.
At Mrs. Hillis’s request, services will be private.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
On line condolences can be sent to the family at www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
