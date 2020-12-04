Jefferson County has a big real estate deal in the making.
For about 20 years, some county offices have been located in “Jefferson Place,” a half-block east of the courthouse and across Main Street.
That building was built to have retail space on the first floor and county offices on the two upper floors, rented by the county.
That worked until the Radio Shack store went out of business. The remaining retail tenant, Means-Lauf drug store, moved west to Allegheny Boulevard in the Interstate 80 neighborhood. That gave the drug store a drive-through option but left the Jefferson Place ground floor empty, with “For Rent” signs followed by “For Sale” signs.
Now, an agreement has been announced, though not finalized. The county will buy the first floor “store” portion for $272,350.
Commissioners might move some county offices there from upper-floor suites. They also might use some space for storage, including a needed space to keep newest generation of voting machines. The deal is not yet finalized, so nothing will happen right away.
Good. Let’s talk about “best practices” and “best uses,” not just for county government, but also for the community.
The original public/private concept of Jefferson Place remains relevant to Brookville’s Main Street retail business district. Though Main Street storefronts come and go, the community has preserved an attractive mix of medical facilities, traditional retail stores, the county courthouse and offices. Beside the courthouse is a jewel, Brookville’s Town Square, gathering space, finding more uses each year.
Commissioners ought not to rush to fill the entire first floor of Jefferson Place, especially its windows-framed frontage on Main Street, with county-type uses.
Commercial/retail sales business locating there would have an uplifting effect on Main Street — and Main Street pays taxes to Jefferson County as well as to Brookville Borough and the school district.
So:
• Use the former Radio Shack portion of the first floor for retail? The entrance is already set up that way.
• Use the window-lined frontage for retail, leaving to other venues the charming antiques/used things outlets.
• Perhaps enticing an office supplies store, a niche clothing store (Ladies’ wear? Hunting gear?). Or an eatery?
Ideas abound, but ideas alone don’t fill that space.
Commissioners would do well to test the waters before relegating that prime business space to storage or to offices. Shoppers make cash registers jingle.
Attracting walk-up traffic, including from drive-by traffic enticed by interesting venues, could benefit the entire area.
— Denny Bonavita