Developing habits to keep active early can make a big difference on quality of life.
“One of the biggest things is as we age, a percentage of our fitness has declined,” Mark Hoffman, rehabilitation and occupational health service line director with Penn Highlands, said. “We’re starting at a different place than someone in their 20s. As we age, through nature, you lose ability.”
Hoffman said when combating that aspect of aging starting years before it becomes an issue is best, but stressed those who didn’t should start as soon as possible to offset further decline.
“It’s not waiting until you’re retired. Studies show that if you’re active early in life, you’ll continue to remain active,” he said. “If you wait it makes it harder to start. As you get older, you’re tendons and muscles become less elastic. You become less mobile. But it’s never too late to start. It’s better to do what you can than nothing.”
The benefits are clear. Hoffman cited a healthier cardiovascular system, decreased risk of injury, better balance, and a decreased risk of falls and injury from them as benefits of being active.
An often overlooked benefit, according to Hoffman, is increased mental health and opportunities for social interaction.
“It actually can even help with memory,” he said. “The other big piece is finding someone to do it with. Some people enjoy group activities.”
Hoffman recommended starting off small and finding activities you like anyway.
“Talk to a doctor and make sure you’re capable of doing what you want to do,” he said. “You need to find an activity that you enjoy and it doesn’t always have to be exercise. Find something that motivates you. Integrate it into your life. It doesn’t have to be a mile walk. Start with what you can do and go from there.”
He also noted that the little things can add up, like intentionally taking the stairs rather than an elevator or parking further away and walking to your destination when you run errands.
For those already beginning to feel the effects of age related mobility issues, Hoffman recommended doing whatever an individual is capable of.
“We all have normal things we have to do throughout our day,” he said. “Just to get up throughout the day and walk around. Stand when you cook. Start a walking program. It can be as simple as doing a few sit and stands at your chair. Start small. It’s better than not doing it. If you can’t walk, there are upper body activities.”
According to Hoffman, staying active can make a huge difference in overall quality of life.
“People live longer and have a higher quality of life if they’re active,” he said. “Find something you enjoy and do it.”
