Kenneth E. Weaver, 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday afternoon, December 25, 2020 at his residence.
Born December 6, 1946 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald E. “Boo” and Lenora A. (Reitz) Weaver.
He married Patricia L. (Ferringer) Weaver on June 20, 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
Mr. Weaver worked as a self-employed welder and a mechanic.
He enjoyed farming and milking Jersey cows, watching the birds at his bird feeders, trains, tractors, and watching TV, especially the RFD channel.
Mr. Weaver was a member of the New Bethlehem Lodge No. 522 F&AM.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia L. Weaver; a son David W. Weaver and his wife, Mona, all of New Bethlehem; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Karen Minich of Strattanville, Janice Welsh and her husband, Larry, of LaPorte, Ind., and Rhonda Henry and her husband, Bob, of Fairmount City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin E. Weaver; and a brother, Robert Weaver.
Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. James Dietrich and Lay Speaker Rex Munsee co-officiating.
Interment will follow in the Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing face masks.
The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Mr. Weaver’s honor to, The Hawthorn Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 34, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or New Bethlehem Lodge No. 522 F&AM, 246 Rear Broad St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.