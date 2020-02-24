Kenneth F. “Joe” Wiant, 87, formerly of Fairmount City, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday evening, February 22, 2020, at St. Paul’s in Greenville.
Born August 18, 1932 in Climax, he was the son of the late Enos Edward and Mildred Daisy (Nulph) Wiant.
He married Marion R. (Crawford) April 5, 1950. She preceded him in death on August 10, 2009.
Mr. Wiant worked as a driver for McCauley Trucking Co. for 40–plus years.
He was a former member of the Hawthorn Lions Club. He attended the Men’s Prayer Breakfasts, and helped out at the Redbank Valley Food Pantry in New Bethlehem.
Mr. Wiant enjoyed spending time with his family, his wood shop, crocheting, hunting and fishing.
He was a member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church and also the Jerusalem Christian Church in Greenville.
Survivors include four children, Terry Wiant of Orlando, Fla., DeWayne “Sam” Wiant and his wife, Claudia, of Fairmount City, Donna Wiant Cook and her husband, Vaughn, of Cranberry and Debbie White and her husband, David, of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Heather, Bradley, Mandy, Kristen, Joshua, Kimberly, Amber and Tricia; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Hinderliter of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Wiant; four sisters, Carrie Minich, Peggy Fenstermaker, Myrtle Young and Anna Bradley; and three brothers, William Wiant, James Wiant and Edward “Pete” Wiant.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Cannon officiating.
Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.