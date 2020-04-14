DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.