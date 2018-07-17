Kenneth R. “Hutch” Wiser, 81, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Sligo, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born July 23, 1936 in Sligo, he was the son of William Homer Wiser and Martha (Hackbarth) Wiser.
Mr. Wiser grew up in Sligo and graduated from Union Joint High School in 1954. He excelled in basketball during his high school years and softball was a big part of his life.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy for four years and later worked for Bracken Construction as a highway inspector. He was a member of Springside Baptist Church in Distant and was an avid hunter, spending much of his free time outdoors.
Mr. Wiser will be remembered for being the best papa ever and always having candy for his grandchildren who he loved very much.
He will be remembered with love by his sons, Blake Hinderliter of DuBois, and Joe Hinderliter and his wife, MaryAnn, of Kittanning; daughters, LaVay Hinderliter of New Bethlehem, Deana Wright of Clarion, and Jackie Kozakovsky and her husband, Bob, of New Bethlehem; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Butch Wiser of Sligo; a sister, Kaye Heeter of Callensburg; a sister-in-law, Arlene Smith of Westminster, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra LaVay (Zabala) Wiser, whom he married October 24, 1992 and who died August 2, 2011; a grandson, Ivan “Buddy” Ritchey III; and brothers, Jack, Merle “Bud,” Richard, Kurt and Robert Wiser.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Randy Evans, Clarion Forest VNA Hospice chaplain, officiating.
Following the service, military honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.
Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in Mr. Wiser’s honor to Rimersburg American Legion Post 454 and Rimersburg VFW Post 7132, 4215 Bela Rd., Parker, PA 16049.
To leave a condolence for Mr. Wiser’s family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
