TROUTVILLE — If you’re a golfer, the Tri-County Area provides more than its share of different courses to tee it up on.
Kenterra Golf Course may not be the first option that comes to mind for some, but it’s certainly a course area golfers should take the time to play if that already haven’t.
The 9-hole course located on the old Kennis Family dairy farm in the Troutville area provides its share of unique scenic views with its country setting as well as unique shots on the course.
For those not familiar with Kenterra, it was the vision of Greg Kennis Sr. along with his father and his son Greg Kennis Jr. who serves as superintendent and is now in its 14th year of existence.
“We were dairy farmers for four generations, and whenever I quit teaching agriculture at Marion Center (High School) to take over the family farm we did that for almost 20 years when the kids were growing up,” said Greg Kennis Sr. “Evidently, they (kids) got too good a taste of dairy farming that they didn’t want to do it anymore. You know, when high school kids get up at 4 a.m. to help milk cows before school every day, I can imagine why it got old.
“Greg (Jr.) wanted to study turf/grass science and be a superintendent somewhere. So, while he was in college I just sold the milk cows and took that money and bought some heavy equipment that I didn’t already have to start building a golf course.
I studied golf course design and construction on my own. With some avid golfers in the family, especially my dad, knowing what appeased different golfers, that helped us lay it out. Greg and I and he would hit balls through the fields to see how things worked distance-wise.
“We went from there and made a design, and it seemed to work out pretty good. I wanted to build a course that was according to USGA standards, and that’s what we did.”
The elder Kennis hoped to have the course finished by the time Greg Jr. was done with college (four years).
“That was the plan, so Greg would have a place to practice what he learned in college and be the superintendent here and eventually take over the golf course,” he said. “Greg ended up working for free for three years because it took us seven years to build the course, mainly because we did it ourselves and tried to work it in with our other farming jobs.”
Since then, the Kennis family has tried to evolve the course while appeasing to a wide variety of golfers.
The elder Kennis admits their location doesn’t help in some respects, which is why they try to appeal to golfers of all types.
“Location has a lot to do with course’s business,” he said. “We’re not ideally located near a high-population center. We have to rely on the immediate area, which us a 10-minute drive, and most of our business does come from that distance. We do have a lot of regulars who come from the Clearfield area to play, but we would always like to see more.
“We also don’t have a restaurant or lounge and locker room facilities like some courses do. Restaurant facilities are very hard to manage and make money on, and I don’t have the work force to man something like that.
“Some people put more value on the lounge than the course, but we’re not that type of course. Our motto has always been ‘just play golf.’”
Greg Kennis Jr. echoed his father’s thoughts.
“We’re not really a member-type club because don’t have the facilities that accommodate to that type of cliental,” he said. “We do have memberships though, and they are as competitive as any course in area. We also have a deal where you get a punch card. We use to call it a mini-membership. It’s a 10-round deal where you pay up front and get a free round at the end and get four or five buckets of range balls added on for it.”
The punch card doesn’t expire, meaning golfers can carry that 10-hole deal from season-to-season if they don’t get the full 10 rounds in during one year.
“We’re hassle free here in terms of getting on the course too,” added Kennis Jr. “Any time of day you come here, you can hop and play. It’s not like you need to have a set tee time or we’re pushing you to get on the tee and get out of here. There’s no pressure. Rarely do we have to tell people to play faster, unless there are some real goof-offs out there. We just ask people to respect the course.”
And, the family continues to evolve that course, adding new tee boxes on several holes to give it a different look and challenge for those who play an 18-hole round since it is a 9-hole course.
“We’ve have four sets of tees on every hole and plan to have another set of four on half the holes,” said Kennis Sr. “Last year when we got the course rated, one of the raters said, ‘This course has more tee boxes than most 18 hole courses.’ I told him we want to try to appease to the widest variety of people we can — from beginners to established golfers and everyone in between.”
One of those new tee boxes will make the par-4 No. 7, which is now 410 yards from the blue tees, into a longer par-5. The new back tee box, still under construction, is being built back in the woods and will challenge golfers with a tee shot though a narrow chute of trees before playing up over the hill to the green.
Fittingly, Kennis Jr. plans to call No. 7 “The Chute Hole” and hopes to have the back tee completed for this season. There also will be a new tee box just on the edge of the trees as part of the par-5 hole for those who don’t wish to take on the challenge of “The Chute.”
Outside of the normal golfing activities, the Kennis family also hopes to start a youth golf league this year and are targeting children ages 10-16.
“If we could get a league like Little League golf going, that might help get kids that aren’t avid in other sports to maybe try golf and do competition this way,” said Kennis Sr. “It would be really nice if we could get the other courses to combine with us and each form junior leagues and rotate it around to host events each week.
“And, I’m looking to try to get more (youth) girls involved. I noticed at high school level last year there were several schools that had trouble getting even four girls to play on a team, and I’d hate to see those programs go away because of non-participation.
“We want to make the league as affordable as possible so as may kids can participate as possible. We’re just striving to get kids involved.”
People interested in the youth league, the course’s 10-round punch card offer and those looking for detail on every day fees can either call the course pro shop at (814) 583-7139 or (814) 771-6609 or visit the Kenterra website at www.kenterragolf.com.
