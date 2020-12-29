Kenton Lee “Kenny” Shaffer, 64, of Kittanning, passed away early Monday morning, December 28, 2020 at Kittanning Hospital.
Born June 27, 1956 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Harold Ray Shaffer and Betty Ruth Grahm Shaffer.
He grew up in the New Salem area.
Mr. Shaffer graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1974 and enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1974 to 1978. During his enlistment, he was stationed in California and saw action in the Saigon Evacuation.
He worked the last 20-plus years for Altmeyer’s in Kittanning.
Mr. Shaffer loved his family, cats and friends.
Survivors include a son, Michael Paul Shaffer and his wife, Nikki, of Byers; six grandchildren; a sister, Janice Ray Snyder and her husband, H. James Snyder, of New Salem; and a nephew and niece, Beau Snyder and his wife, Jess and Jamie Bowersox and her husband, Eric.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends in the summer of 2021.
Interment will take place in the New Salem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Kenton L. Shaffer to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201 (www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org) or the New Salem Memorial Hall, 123 Pierce Road, Mayport, PA 16240.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.