KNOX — This fall children from low income families will receive brand new coats courtesy of Keystone Coats for Kids. For the fifth consecutive year, Keystone Coats for Kids has partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence and hope for children in need through the gift of brand new coats. Founded in 1998, Operation Warm and its partners have provided over 3 million coats across North America.
“Nearly 20 percent of local children live in poverty and a warm coat is an essential item during our cold winter months. Every child, regardless of their economic situation, deserves a brand new coat. Keystone Coats for Kids believes a brand new coat ls more than a coat, and offers a child physical and emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future.
This year, Keystone Coats for Kids will provide Operation Warm coats to children at all Clarion County Schools in need, Head Start programs, Pre K programs, SAFE and other Organizations in need, The cost of each coat is $20. In the past there have been between 400 and 500 coats needed each year.
Send donations of any amount to Farmers National Bank, P.O. Box 665, Knox, PA 16292 or drop off at Knox Auto Supply in Knox or New Bethlehem by Oct. 15.