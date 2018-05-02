Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then windy in the afternoon with more widespread storms. High 72F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.