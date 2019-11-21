Mrs. Smiley’s Kindergarten

I am thankful for my grandma’s love.

— Delilah Bish

I am thankful for my friends and my mommy.

— Cali Davis

I am thankful for my mom because she is nice to me.

— Nita Flanders

I am thankful for my friend Karsyn because I like to pay with her.

— Chloe O’Connor

I am thankful for my sisters because they play with me and go camping with me.

— Victoria Weber

I am thankful for my friend Cali because she plays with me and makes me feel better when I’m sad.

— Nora Lee

I am thankful that I have dinner every night.

— Karsyn Rodgers

I am thankful for the food I eat every night.

— Heath Anderson

I am thankful for my family.

— Derek Fuller

Mrs. A. Slattery’s 1st gradeI am thankful for many things mostly for mom, dad, and my teacher.

— Audrina Dahrouge

I am thankful for a lot of things I’m thankful for food. Also snow, oxygen, trees, and mom and dad, and Mrs. Slatterly and nice people.

— Dakota Hanzely

I am thankful for my brother, Gabe. I am also thankful for my mom and dad.

— Audrey Watson

I am thankful for my broother and my parents. Also my cats.

— Tristan Moldenhaver

I am thankful for school and mom and dad. Also beagles and pizza and my cousin Geno too.

— Zaelyn Huzsck

I am thankful for many things. Mostly wrestling, Colin, Tintin, Dee, and PS4 games.

— Zayden Chesnoka

I am thankful for many things. I’m most thankful for wrestling. Also, my pets. I am thankful for my mom, too!

— Braylon Borders

I am thankful for many things. I’m thankful for my school, family friends. I’m thankful for my cats and the ocean.

— Marlee Kear

I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my family and my pets too!

— Ayla Uong

I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for Justin, too.

— Erica Hilliard

I am thankful for many things. I’m most thankful for my family and friends. Also, I am thankful for my brothers.

— Sadie Luzier

I am thankful for many things. I’m msot thankful for food and my family. My Favorite food is pumpkin pie. I am also thankful for my pets.

— McKinley Hilliron

I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for family and bacon. Also, my friends and steak. My dad makes the best steak ever!

— Hailee Brubaker

I am thankful for many things. Mostly for my brother and my mom.

— Devlin Willis

I am thankful for a lot of things. Mostly for my mom and school. Also my family, friends, and cheesy mashed potatoes.

— Bentley Bernardo

I am thankful for a lot of things. I am most thankful for my cat and dogs and my mom and dad and clothes.

— Haley Hanna

I’m thankful for many things. I’m most thankful for the army because they don’t let us die. Also my mom and the navy.

— Keegan Gibson

I am thankful for a lot of things. Mostly fur clothes and my mom and dad.

— Leah Rota

I am thankful for a lot of things. Mostly for my family and friends. Also, my oxygen and my trees. I also love snakes.

— Geno Wells

I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for the army and the navy. I am thankful for my mom, dad, and my brother.

— Cameron Martell

I am thankful for many things. I’m most thankful for my mom, my dad, and my brother. Also my golf cart and marshmallows.

— Elise Colberg

