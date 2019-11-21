Mrs. Smiley’s Kindergarten
I am thankful for my grandma’s love.
— Delilah Bish
I am thankful for my friends and my mommy.
— Cali Davis
I am thankful for my mom because she is nice to me.
— Nita Flanders
I am thankful for my friend Karsyn because I like to pay with her.
— Chloe O’Connor
I am thankful for my sisters because they play with me and go camping with me.
— Victoria Weber
I am thankful for my friend Cali because she plays with me and makes me feel better when I’m sad.
— Nora Lee
I am thankful that I have dinner every night.
— Karsyn Rodgers
I am thankful for the food I eat every night.
— Heath Anderson
I am thankful for my family.
— Derek Fuller
Mrs. A. Slattery’s 1st gradeI am thankful for many things mostly for mom, dad, and my teacher.
— Audrina Dahrouge
I am thankful for a lot of things I’m thankful for food. Also snow, oxygen, trees, and mom and dad, and Mrs. Slatterly and nice people.
— Dakota Hanzely
I am thankful for my brother, Gabe. I am also thankful for my mom and dad.
— Audrey Watson
I am thankful for my broother and my parents. Also my cats.
— Tristan Moldenhaver
I am thankful for school and mom and dad. Also beagles and pizza and my cousin Geno too.
— Zaelyn Huzsck
I am thankful for many things. Mostly wrestling, Colin, Tintin, Dee, and PS4 games.
— Zayden Chesnoka
I am thankful for many things. I’m most thankful for wrestling. Also, my pets. I am thankful for my mom, too!
— Braylon Borders
I am thankful for many things. I’m thankful for my school, family friends. I’m thankful for my cats and the ocean.
— Marlee Kear
I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my family and my pets too!
— Ayla Uong
I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for Justin, too.
— Erica Hilliard
I am thankful for many things. I’m most thankful for my family and friends. Also, I am thankful for my brothers.
— Sadie Luzier
I am thankful for many things. I’m msot thankful for food and my family. My Favorite food is pumpkin pie. I am also thankful for my pets.
— McKinley Hilliron
I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for family and bacon. Also, my friends and steak. My dad makes the best steak ever!
— Hailee Brubaker
I am thankful for many things. Mostly for my brother and my mom.
— Devlin Willis
I am thankful for a lot of things. Mostly for my mom and school. Also my family, friends, and cheesy mashed potatoes.
— Bentley Bernardo
I am thankful for a lot of things. I am most thankful for my cat and dogs and my mom and dad and clothes.
— Haley Hanna
I’m thankful for many things. I’m most thankful for the army because they don’t let us die. Also my mom and the navy.
— Keegan Gibson
I am thankful for a lot of things. Mostly fur clothes and my mom and dad.
— Leah Rota
I am thankful for a lot of things. Mostly for my family and friends. Also, my oxygen and my trees. I also love snakes.
— Geno Wells
I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for the army and the navy. I am thankful for my mom, dad, and my brother.
— Cameron Martell
I am thankful for many things. I’m most thankful for my mom, my dad, and my brother. Also my golf cart and marshmallows.
— Elise Colberg