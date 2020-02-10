STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone Elementary School will begin registering children for the 2020-2021 kindergarten program.
There will be a Parent/Guardian meeting in the elementary school at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Parents may pick up registration packets at this meeting.
April 2 and April 3, are the dates for parents to bring their children to the school for registration. Each day is designated for a different township and borough. The morning hours are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the afternoon hours are 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for both days.
Thursday, April 2: Clarion and Millcreek Townships and Strattanville Borough.
Friday, April 3: Limestone and Union Townships and Corsica Borough.
Registration will also include first-graders for the 2020-2021 school term who are not attending kindergarten classes this year.
To be eligible to enroll in kindergarten, a child must be five years of age prior to July 1, 2020. Parents must submit child’s birth certificate document as proof of age and a utility bill to document proof of residency in the district.
Children are required to have all immunizations completed and proof must be submitted during registration. The requirements for attendance in all grades are as follows:
Four doses of – DtaP (diptheria, tetanus and acellular pertusis – one dose on or after fourth birthday).
Four doses of – IPV (polio—fourth dose on or after fourth birthday and at least six months after previous dose given).
Two doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella).
Two doses of – hepatitis B.
Two doses of – varicella (chickenpox) vaccine or evidence of immunity.
The only exemptions to the school laws for immunizations are: medical reasons, religious beliefs, philosophical/strong moral or ethical conviction. Statements of exemption must be provided in writing. If your child is exempt from immunizations, he or she may be removed from school during an outbreak.
Please note the state may change the immunization requirements.