Spring forever appears
the soothing music part
of lyrics unspoken.
It thaws the frozen fears,
mends the wounded heart
that Winter has broken.
— Aarno Davidson
•
This spring has shown up looking like no other spring in recent generations, and with it has come an endless ebb and flow of emotions. This unprecedented situation brought on the world by the COVID-19 global pandemic has left many of us scrambling to understand what is happening to the world we live in, what the world will look like in the months to come, even years to come.
The one thing I know is that now more than ever kindness matters most. These are uncertain and frustrating times. No one’s ideas match up on exactly how things should be handled and how things should go, but patience and kindness can both go a long way to helping people navigate this situation better than agitation and hostility. My hope is that if anyone feels themselves becoming overwhelmed that they give themselves a moment to take a step back and pause.
I needed to do that for myself a few weeks ago when on top of all this, not one, not two, but three of my pets developed health issues, all at the same time! Bless all the workers at Drummond Animal Hospital for they surely had to be tired of seeing me!
Even though the library building has been closed during this time, Eccles-Lesher as well as all the libraries in the Oil Creek library district have had staff working tirelessly from their homes to keep things moving and trying to prepare to the best of our abilities and with the limited information that we have had to get ready to reopen when the time comes.
However, for a brief period, even I needed to step away so I could take care of the animals that depend on me. In fact, I was sure that I was going to lose one, my geriatric 15-year-old senior cat, Zora. She’s still going though, thank goodness! It is simply important to remember that this is truly an extraordinary time in history and we are all doing our best, so please remember to be kind to one another.
•
“Kindness can become its own motive. We are made kind by being kind.”
— Eric Hoffer
“Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.”
— Franklin D. Roosevelt
•
On to library business! Last week, Governor Wolf moved 24 counties, including Clarion County, into the Yellow Mitigation phase of reopening Pennsylvania and getting the state back to business. As of currently typing this article, Pennsylvania state public libraries are still mandated to be closed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and have not yet received official word from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries on whether or not we are officially permitted to proceed to begin any measures in our processes of reopening. Unfortunately, by the time this article is published mid-week, this information could change. I apologize for that. I waited as late in the writing process as I could to submit this column in order to provide the most up-to-date information to you readers as possible.
At this time, the Department of Education has not yet published guidance for us to reopen; until we hear from them we will remain closed to the public. It is anticipated that guidance will be out on Monday, May 4, possibly later. We will do our best to get that information out to you as soon as we have it.
For now, here are some digital resources to check out!
SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens. Returning April 30, 2020, SYNC will give away two complete audiobooks a week — pairs of high-interest titles, based on weekly themes. Register for SYNC and sign up for email or text alerts at www.audiobooksync.com.
Visit SYNC at www.audiobooksync.com to register.
You’ll need to get the Sora App to access free SYNC audiobooks.
(The app is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores or access through the website www.soraapp.com.)
RBdigital (through Oil Creek Library District) gives Clarion County library card holders free access to 50-plus popular magazines in digital form —current and previous issues. Download to your app and borrow for as long as you like. (No return time, no fines!) Download the RBdigital app, then follow these directions to create your account.
To get started with your smartphone or tablet: Download the RBdigital app through your app store. It’s currently a red square with white “rb” letters. Open the app and click on “New to RBdigital? Register Now.” Choose the following options when prompted: Country: USA; State: Zinio For Libraries Value Collection; Library: –Pennsylvania –Oil Creek Library District. Click “Create Account” and fill in your information which includes your library card number, a username and password which you create, and basic information such as first and last name, e-mail address, and zip code. Check the box to agree to the terms, and click Register.
Need access to an encyclopedia? Use World Book to further your learning. Log in with this link and username/password: www.worldbookonline.com; Username: wbsupport; Password: distancelearn.
Free Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) practice tests! This page has step-by-step instructions on Department of Transportation and other resources like information on what IDs you need and how much everything costs. Check it out at knoxpl.driving-tests.org/pennsylvania/.
Audible launched a free service that offers educational and entertaining audiobook content for kids, teens and families. There are titles for beginning readers like “Stone Soup” and “Winnie the Pooh,” and for older readers, there’s “Jane Eyre” or “The Call of the Wild,” along with titles from authors like Dan Gutman, Ally Carter, Leigh Bardugo and Julie Kagawa. In addition, there’s also fun educational content like children’s song collections. These and hundreds of other titles are available free of charge — no catch, nothing to buy. There are titles across six different languages, and it’s set up for kids through teens with easy-to-navigate categories, plus a section of literary classics. Visit: stories.audible.com/start-listen.
TrueFlix is a highly-engaging multimedia resource that offers dozens of units to supplement social studies and science core curricula learning. Learn about people, places, nature, history and science from videos and eBooks on topics such as American Indians, Ancient Civilizations, Farm to Table, The Civil War, Continents, The Thirteen Colonies, U.S. Government, Disasters, Earth Science, Experiments, Extreme Science, Nature, and many more. Just visit the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library website, click on POWER LIBRARY, and scroll to the bottom link, TrueFlix!
In fact, POWER Library’s E-Resources page is overflowing with tons of subject-matter driven content that is just a few clicks away, and it’s all free. Everything from small-engine repair to teacher and science reference, job resources, grade and age-appropriate educational materials, and full-text newspapers from over 2,300 major newspapers from not just the U.S. but around the globe. The list goes on but I’ll just let you explore for yourself!
•
I’ve banished Winter, saith the Spring,
Awake! arise, ye flowers!
Brisk breezes blow,
Bright sunshine glow,
And rouse the young Year’s powers.
— Henry James Slack (1818–1896), The Ministry of the Beautiful, “Conversation IV: Spring-time on the Western Coast,” 1850