RIMERSBURG – The Rimersburg United Methodist Church will begin King’s Kids, an afterschool program for Union School District elementary students, on Thursday, Feb. 21.
The theme is “Agents in Action.” In addition to a Bible lesson the children have a snack, play a game, make a craft, sing and pray together for Worship Time.
The eight sessions meet each Thursday from 3 to 4:40 p.m. through April 11 which is Parents Day where the children will be sharing their music and the sixth-graders are presented with Bibles.
On April 18 there will be no King’s Kids. On April 25 there will be a “Celebrate Jesus Party” at the Community Building to end King’s Kids for this school year.
Each week a mission offering will be collected for Release Time Education in the school district. Release Time has been active for over 60 years and is organized by the Rimersburg/Sligo Association of Churches. The children are released during school time to learn about God and the Love of Jesus at the nearby churches in Rimersburg and Silgo with parental permission.
For more information about Release Time or King’s Kids, contact the church office at (814) 473-6105.
The Rev. John Bargar and the directors of King’s Kids, Joanne Hosey and LuAnn Kilburn, welcome the elementary students to King’s Kids. Homeschooled children are also welcome.
A parental permission slip is needed and are available at the elementary school offices in Rimersburg or Sligo, or contact the Rimersburg United Methodist Church office at 399 Main Street, Rimersburg.
