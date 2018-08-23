BRADFORD — The Allegheny National Forest has announced that the Kinzua Beach swim area has been re-opened to the public.
The beach was temporarily closed to swimming earlier this week due to higher than acceptable E. coli levels, however the Forest was notified Thursday by the Department of Health that levels have returned to an acceptable level and the beach has been re-opened.
E. coli is a bacterium that comes from human or animal waste (such as Canada geese) and frequently occurs after periods of heavy rain when swimming areas are more likely to be flooded by runoff.
